Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest with him to watch Sunday night’s divisional matchup against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

TV cameras showed Jones in the owner’s box during the game, with Gov. Chris Christie seated just behind him. Christie, who is a Cowboys fan, was wearing a Notre Dame sweatshirt, and neither he nor Jones looked all that happy. The Eagles had just scored a touchdown and jumped out to a 23-9 lead, so there wasn’t too much for Jones and Christie to be excited about.

jeffeisenband: Chris Christie and Jerry Jones NBC Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagle… https://t.co/U8PzxbdLBo pic.twitter.com/uQqxL73RPF — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) November 20, 2017

The Eagles have destroyed most of their opponents this season, so Christie shouldn’t be all that surprised by the lopsided score.