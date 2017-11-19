Posted byon
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a special guest with him to watch Sunday night’s divisional matchup against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
TV cameras showed Jones in the owner’s box during the game, with Gov. Chris Christie seated just behind him. Christie, who is a Cowboys fan, was wearing a Notre Dame sweatshirt, and neither he nor Jones looked all that happy. The Eagles had just scored a touchdown and jumped out to a 23-9 lead, so there wasn’t too much for Jones and Christie to be excited about.
The Eagles have destroyed most of their opponents this season, so Christie shouldn’t be all that surprised by the lopsided score.