Touchdowns and Tangents 120: Cardinals, NFL Draft and Sandwiches

Kenneth and Pete are back for more draft talk this week.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-and-tangents-120

Ryan Adverderada from Full Press Coverage Cardinals dials in for the latest on the Cardinals plans. Are they blowing smoke at the top of the draft? Who are some late round sleepers? Oh yea, there’s also bonus content about McDonalds in Hawaii.

Touchdowns and Tangents also gets into Coachella and Vegan culture. Plus some more notes on the latest NFL transactions and draft rumors.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/touchdowns-and-tangents-draft-party-tickets-60638760164

If you’re in the Culver City area this Thursday. make sure you pull up for the draft party. It is the TDT Show’s first live audience event and it is Pete’s birthday too.