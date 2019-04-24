Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents 120: Cardinals, NFL Draft and Sandwiches

Touchdowns and Tangents 120: Cardinals, NFL Draft and Sandwiches

Left Coast Sports

Touchdowns and Tangents 120: Cardinals, NFL Draft and Sandwiches

By April 24, 2019

By: |

Kenneth and Pete are back for more draft talk this week.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-and-tangents-120

Ryan Adverderada  from Full Press Coverage Cardinals dials in for the latest on the Cardinals plans. Are they blowing smoke at the top of the draft? Who are some late round sleepers? Oh yea, there’s also bonus content about McDonalds in Hawaii.

Touchdowns and Tangents also gets into Coachella and Vegan culture. Plus some more notes on the latest NFL transactions and draft rumors.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/touchdowns-and-tangents-draft-party-tickets-60638760164

 

If you’re in the Culver City area this Thursday. make sure you pull up for the draft party. It is the TDT Show’s first live audience event and it is Pete’s birthday too.

, , , , , Left Coast Sports, NFL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

47m

Mets 47m ago

It’s almost as if we’re disappointed when a Mets pitcher doesn’t go seven shutout innings and drive in three runs every night. That’s the (…)

4hr

Updates 4hr ago

If you are willing to increase the plumbing lead generation then there are some tactics that you can adopt. In order to help you out (…)

More Left Coast Sports
Home